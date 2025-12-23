Growth continues along Ames Avenue with new business incubator

A vacant building at 38th and Ames will be converted into a business incubator, housing two businesses and creating 6–12 jobs.

Omaha City Council approved nearly $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding for the $1M+ project.

The development is part of broader Ames Avenue revitalization efforts, alongside the new YMCA, North High stadium, and traffic safety studies. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:



A busy stretch of North Omaha is preparing for new life, as a once-abandoned building near 38th and Ames is set to become a business incubator aimed at boosting local entrepreneurship, creating jobs, and reinvesting in the surrounding community.

For longtime residents like Anthony Kellogg, the changes mark a meaningful shift. Born and raised in North Omaha, Kellogg says he’s watched vacant storefronts line the Ames Avenue corridor for years.

“So to see these vacant businesses, to see people invest in them… is a plus all around,” Kellogg said.

Kellogg owns a mixed-use business directly across the street, housing a restaurant, salon, and barbershop. He says being rooted in the neighborhood is exactly why he chose the location.

“As a business owner… that’s why I chose this location because it’s right in north side… it’s right in our community,” he said.

According to the developer, the former vacant building at 38th and Ames will soon be transformed into a business incubator, providing space for two businesses and creating between six and twelve jobs.

Omaha City Councilmember Lavonya Goodwin says the project is part of a broader revitalization strategy for the Ames Avenue corridor—one that includes major investments like the new YMCA and the North High School football stadium.

“We’re looking at a refreshed and improved… corridor for Ames Avenue,” Goodwin said.She adds the development is about more than new buildings—it’s about creating a destination that supports families and young people while restoring the physical landscape of the neighborhood.

“People are always looking for young people and family-friendly things… for people to do. That’s what this investment represents—but it’s also that physical revitalization,” Goodwin said.

City documents show the project carries a price tag of more than one million dollars. On Tuesday, Omaha City Council approved nearly $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to support the redevelopment.

“It’s really an exciting time for the Ames Street corridor,” Goodwin said.

Kellogg says he’s hopeful the momentum continues.

“Just going forward… I think we’re going to do some good stuff in North Omaha… coming soon,” he said.

As development along Ames Avenue moves forward, Goodwin says traffic studies are already underway to ensure the area remains safe and accessible for both shoppers and businesses.

In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha Neighborhood Reporter.

