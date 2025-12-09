Habitat for Humanity completes first phase of Bluestem Prairie development

Affordable homeownership is expanding in Bluestem Prairie, with Habitat for Humanity finishing phase one and preparing phase two, ultimately bringing more than 140 homes to working families.

New homeowners like Amy Krejcarek say buying a home offers stability and belonging, giving families a chance to build equity, customize their space, and establish long-term community ties.

Habitat leaders emphasize the broader economic impact, noting that homeownership is a key pathway to building generational wealth for families who may otherwise be priced out of traditional housing markets.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bluestem Prairie neighborhood is seeing major growth as Habitat for Humanity celebrates the completion of its first phase of development—bringing more than 80 new families into homes of their own.

For many of the homeowners here, crossing the threshold into a space they own means more than moving—it means rooting themselves in a community and a future. Amy Krejcarek moved into her Habitat home just over a year ago, and says that sense of security is something she hasn’t taken for granted.

“Homeownership… just a place of home and security,” she said.

She describes homeownership not simply as receiving a house, but as gaining agency.

“Knowing that it was mine… something that I owned… something I could make mine.”

The Bluestem Prairie development began with a rare opportunity—Habitat purchased the land from the City of Omaha for just one dollar back in 2021.

Since then, the organization has transformed what was once an empty stretch of land into a thriving residential area.

Habitat for Humanity CEO Amanda Brewer says these homes have long-term generational impacts, especially for families who previously didn’t see homeownership as attainable.

“Homeownership is the number-one way to begin to build wealth for a family that doesn’t make very much money,” Brewer said.

Now that phase one is complete, Habitat is preparing for phase two—expected to introduce more than 60 additional homes to the neighborhood. Brewer says the goal is not just home placement, but long-lasting connection.

“This is a community of homeownership. Neighbors will be neighbors for many years to come… they can build relationships.”

Krejcarek said that sense of belonging is already emerging.

“Make the house mine—and have neighbors—and get to know them too.”

When the development is complete, Bluestem Prairie will total more than 140 homes, offering a stable foundation for families working toward long-term security—and a neighborhood built around affordability, community, and opportunity.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

