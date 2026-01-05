‘I love North Omaha’: former Spencer Homes resident moves into Malcolm’s Place

MLK Square and Malcolm’s Place sits on the former Spencer Homes site, replacing aging public housing with new apartments, townhomes and mixed-use space designed to bring families back.

Residents like Lynne Dean say the North Freeway once split the community, leading to years of displacement, vacant properties and neighborhood decline before redevelopment began.

The projects — led by the Omaha Housing Authority with partners 75 North and Brinshore Development — add housing, shops and community spaces aimed at rebuilding stability and pride in North Omaha.

Lynne Dean, born and raised in North Omaha, waited four years to move into Malcolm’s Place — and says the wait was worth it.

“It’s so good being back down here and I Just didnt expect it was going to be this great but i love it and i love my neighbors,” Dean said.

The block was once known as Spencer Homes public housing. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the North Freeway split the community in two. Dean said that separation pulled families apart, and over time, the area changed.

“gangs grew.. and then that's when a lot of you know things started— then there was the shootings, the fightings and you know it was just different it was really different,” she said.

After the separation, only two buildings remained. Dean moved into the smaller one in 2016 and lived there until she was told it would be demolished in 2021.

“You know it was lovely— it was a good community… it wasn't as bad as so many people said it was— at least not on that side,” Dean said.

Now, she’s back — and says this is the neighborhood she always hoped it would become.

“its just awesome down here.. it is, and I just love it,” she said.

Malcolm’s Place and MLK Square are owned by the Omaha Housing Authority, 75 North and Brinshore Development. Dean said she was determined to return — and to stay on the Spencer Homes side.

“I love north Omaha… I’ve always loved north Omaha,” she said.

Malcolm’s Place is now fully occupied with families. It includes 22 new homes, two single-family houses, a mixed-use building and two walk-up apartment buildings.

Just down the block, MLK Square adds more apartments, along with a community space, a workout room and five retail shops — including Rolling Sweets, the Fair Game Project and an audiology office.

Near 30th and Spencer, the redevelopment is offering longtime neighbors a chance to come back — and rebuild community.

