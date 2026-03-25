Judge rules a jury can hear the ongoing eviction case against the owner of Jackson's Fair Deal Cafe.

Jury trial granted: A judge ruled that a jury will hear the ongoing eviction case against Antoine Jackson, the owner of Jackson's Fair Deal Cafe.

Reason for eviction: The landlord, the Omaha Economic Development Corporation, is attempting to evict the business over allegations regarding property upkeep, utility payments, and other concerns.

Both sides dig in: Jackson says he is fighting the eviction to protect the community from similar treatment, while the OEDC declined to comment and is waiting to see how the case plays out in court.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A judge ruled this week that the ongoing eviction case against the owner of Jackson's Fair Deal Cafe on 24th Street can be heard by a jury.

The attempted eviction stems from a lengthy legal dispute between the landlord, the Omaha Economic Development Corporation, and the cafe. The case centers on allegations over property upkeep, utility payments, and other concerns.

I reported back in September 2025 when the OEDC first attempted to evict owner Antoine Jackson. At the time, the OEDC acknowledged concerns from the community but said it could not discuss the case due to ongoing court proceedings.

Jackson said he should be allowed to stay and is fighting the eviction.

“There's been more than just me that this has happened too. Um, so in the long run, I'm doing this for our community so that people don't get done this way. They perpetuated this thing for a long time and we need to get it changed,” Jackson said.

I asked for an interview or statement about this case in September and again today, but the director of the OEDC declined, adding they will see how things play out in court.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

