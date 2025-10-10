Lawmakers say LB 77 isn’t the problem — education and policing are

Lawmakers emphasize education over repeal: Former Senator Tom Brewer, who sponsored LB 77, says the law is being misinterpreted after recent high-profile incidents. He argues the solution isn’t to reverse the law, but to better educate both gun owners and officers on proper conduct during encounters.

Police cite increase in armed encounters: Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says his department is seeing more guns during traffic stops since LB 77 took effect, reaffirming his earlier warnings that removing local control would make it harder to regulate who carries firearms.

Changing the law faces major obstacles: Both Brewer and North Omaha Senator Terrell McKinney agree that repealing or amending LB 77 would be politically difficult—requiring a new vote, gubernatorial backing, and overcoming strong resistance from Nebraska gun rights advocates.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two years after Nebraska’s permitless carry law took effect, former State Senator Tom Brewer says the law is often misunderstood—especially in light of two recent incidents that sparked renewed debate.

Brewer, who sponsored LB 77, says the bill didn’t change how police interact with armed individuals in traffic stops or alter who can legally own a gun.

“Whether you’re talking about the Bud Crawford incident or the officer shooting on Dodge Street, neither one of them LB 77 changed,” Brewer said. He believes the issue now is education—for both the public and law enforcement.

“The answer is we do a better job educating folks on what they’re required to do as someone whose utilizing LB 77—and make sure that during their first contact," Brewer added.

He says officers also need continued training to respond calmly during encounters involving armed citizens.

“We need law enforcement not to freak out and draw down," said Brewer.

Back in 2023, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer warned state lawmakers that LB 77 would remove local control over gun regulations.

“The ordinance helps us prevent the mentally ill, substance abusers, and known criminals from buying a firearm,” Schmaderer told legislators during debate.

Now, in 2025, Schmaderer says his officers are seeing more guns during traffic stops—a concern he links directly to the law.

North Omaha Senator Terrell McKinney, who voted against LB 77, says the law didn’t restore gun rights—it clarified who already had them.

“LB 77 didn’t give nobody their gun rights back—it just validated who had rights and who didn’t, as long as you wasn't a prohibited person essentially.”

Both Brewer and McKinney agree that changing the law would be difficult, requiring a new legislative vote, support from the governor, and withstanding push back from gun rights advocates.

“The City of Omaha could try to implement an ordinance— those type of things could happen to but the reality is changing the law is going to be more difficult," McKinney said.

“I think we just need to make sure that if someone has a weapon and notifies law enforcement—it’s handled properly, not as punishment,” Brewer added.

Both lawmakers say the next step is focusing on education and training—ensuring LB 77 works as intended while keeping Nebraska communities safe.

