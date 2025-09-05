Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth Omaha

Actions

MCC Students share vision for new Benson gateway

Students help bring life to the future of Benson with gas station replacement ideas
Students at MCC got the chance to take a 10-week summer course, where they worked on what can replace the abandoned gas station in Benson, bringing more life to the historic neighborhood
Students help being possible ideas to abandoned Benson gas station
Posted
  • Neighbors have described this abandoned gas station on the corner of Maple and NW Radial Highway an eye sore
  • Architecture students at Metropolitan Community College teamed up with a Benson neighbor.
  • She taught the 10-week course to come up with renderings of a replacement that could give Benson a new creative life.

This abandoned gas station is the first thing drivers see heading into Benson. Benson First Fridays and MCC students gave it a much needed face lift.

I spoke with neighbors who called this site an eye sore. But this summer, some of Metropolitan Community College's architect Students were hard at work, bringing life to the area. The project is called "Reimagining the Benson Gateway," and on Friday, they got to show off their work.

Architect Phuong Nguyen is a Benson neighbor! She was the one who taught the 10 week class. "When I first though about this project, you know, I selfishly thought I can't be the only one that thinks this is an eye sore," said Nguyen.

I learned from speaking with Benson First Fridays that the property that the gas station sits on was bought by Mega Saver a few years ago, but there has not been any attempt to revamp this building. MCC says these renderings are not what is officially added, but Nguyen tells me these are things Benson neighbors want to see come to the neighborhood.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood