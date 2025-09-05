MCC Students share vision for new Benson gateway

Neighbors have described this abandoned gas station on the corner of Maple and NW Radial Highway an eye sore

Architecture students at Metropolitan Community College teamed up with a Benson neighbor.

She taught the 10-week course to come up with renderings of a replacement that could give Benson a new creative life.

This abandoned gas station is the first thing drivers see heading into Benson. Benson First Fridays and MCC students gave it a much needed face lift.

I spoke with neighbors who called this site an eye sore. But this summer, some of Metropolitan Community College's architect Students were hard at work, bringing life to the area. The project is called "Reimagining the Benson Gateway," and on Friday, they got to show off their work.

Architect Phuong Nguyen is a Benson neighbor! She was the one who taught the 10 week class. "When I first though about this project, you know, I selfishly thought I can't be the only one that thinks this is an eye sore," said Nguyen.

I learned from speaking with Benson First Fridays that the property that the gas station sits on was bought by Mega Saver a few years ago, but there has not been any attempt to revamp this building. MCC says these renderings are not what is officially added, but Nguyen tells me these are things Benson neighbors want to see come to the neighborhood.