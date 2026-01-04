Meeting neighbors where they are: UNMC students bring health checks into the community

UNMC students brought blood-pressure screenings and education into a neighborhood barbershop.

Effort focuses on meeting people “where they are” to improve access to care.

High blood pressure remains a major concern in Black communities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New year, new goals — and for some, that means staying more on top of their health.

UNMC students are heading into neighborhoods — meeting people where they already gather — to help them stay healthier.

Inside this barbershop, UNMC students are helping neighbors start 2026 healthier, offering blood pressure checks and education.

Winnie Ladu with the Student National Medical Association said this location matters.

“High bood pressure is a very big issue in Black communities, more espeically in males, and that problem is exaerbated when people dont get screened regularly,” she said.

She said barbershops are trusted community spaces — and the goal is to make health care more accessible.

“This is a way for us to meet them where they are at, and thats what its about sometimes, understanding your patient democraphic enough to understand how you can help them,” she said.

According to the American Heart Association, about 58% of Black adults have high blood pressure — often linked to genetics, high sodium, low potassium and obesity.

Ladu said staying healthy takes consistency.

“Its always in the back of our minds that we want to be healthy and that we want to do ebverything we can to make sure we are our best selves, but i dont think everyone realizes that this istep wise process and it takes effort every single day,” she said.

Some ways to manage high blood pressure include:

Losing extra weight

Exercising regularly

Eating less salt

Limiting alcohol

Getting good sleep

At the Red Hot Barbershop near 60th and Ames, UNMC students hope this effort keeps more neighbors informed, empowered and proactive about their health.

I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha neighborhood reporter.

