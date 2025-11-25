New development adds momentum to north Omaha revitalization

New four-unit townhomes is coming to North Omaha. Residents saying modern infill housing signals positive investment and attracts young professionals who want to live in the city, while others argue the community urgently needs affordable and middle-income homes instead of higher-end builds.

The project aligns with the city’s master plan and will receive TIF funding, designed to support redevelopment on vacant lots and expand diverse housing options.

The discussion ties into Omaha’s broader housing shortage, as the city’s Housing Affordability Action Plan calls for 30,000 new units by 2030 — with 60% needing to address shortages in affordable and workforce housing. Opponents like Joyce Vondrasek say new upscale units don’t meet the immediate needs of families struggling with rising costs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Four new homes could mark a small but meaningful shift in the North Omaha community.

Some neighbors say this is the kind of investment the area needs — while others argue more affordable and middle-income housing should come first.

These four town homes, just steps from the historic Jazz District, would give the block a modern look and add to ongoing redevelopment efforts.

Lasha Goodwin, who calls North Omaha home, says options like these matter for young professionals hoping to live in the city.

“North Omaha and its people are worth of the best of the best,” Goodwin said.

The developer, Phil McClain of the Mensch Group, says the higher-end feel comes from high ceilings, custom windows and custom finishes. The four homes will be priced between $270,000 and $280,000, and each will include three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Goodwin believes added variety is a positive.

“The fact that there is a luxury option for young professionals— for maybe some of those upper incomes is awesome,” Goodwin said.

But that viewpoint isn’t universal. Joyce Vondrasek says luxury-style homes aren’t what North Omaha needs most right now.

“We’re building lots of housing units but we’re nowhere near building as much as we need to be building to make up for the affordable housing that we need right now,” said Vondrasek.

According to city documents, the project aligns with Omaha’s master plan by filling vacant lots, encouraging infill, and building more diverse housing throughout North Omaha.

Vondrasek disagrees with that use of public funds.

“Theres better things to be doing as a public government than to be financing and subsidize housing luxury housing.. which is again by definition on top of what is necessary in standard,” said Vondrasek.

Under the city’s Housing Affordability Action Plan, Omaha needs 30,000 new housing units by 2030, with roughly 60 percent required to address gaps in affordable and workforce housing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

