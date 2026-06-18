New grocery store coming to North Omaha; community gets first say in what it looks like

North Omaha residents are being given a direct voice in shaping what the new grocery store will look like

Tex Johnson made clear there is currently no grocery store readily available in the area, framing this development as a long-overdue solution to a food access problem in North Omaha.

A second community meeting is scheduled for July 29 in North Omaha.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A 24,000-square-foot full-service grocery store is planned for North Omaha, and organizers are gathering community input to make sure it meets neighborhood needs.

Dozens of people gathered at the Highlander for the first community meeting about a new grocery store coming to North Omaha. Organizers say community feedback is essential to making sure the store meets the needs of people in the area.

The 24,000-square-foot full-service grocery store is designed to increase access to fresh foods and create job opportunities in North Omaha.

Residents filed in to share what they want to see in the store.

"We would love competitive prices for fresh foods that are actually realistic to the foods that we eat, like collard greens, or oxtails, things like that."

Tex Johnson said this is something he has been waiting on for a long time.

"There's no grocery store, really in the area. You have to go here, you have to go there. So this will be a good thing," Johnson said.

The store's designer was also on hand to share with neighbors what the finished store would look like, hoping to bring an elevated shopping experience to the community.

Damany "Dom" Rahn, CEO of Heart Ministry Center, said the organization wants to make sure community needs are met.

"We want folks to know what we've come up with, but we want to hear from the community. We want to hear what they think ought to be in the grocery store," Rahn said.

Some neighbors said they hope local farmers will be able to partner with the store.

"Connection between urban farmers and this grocery store just so that we can celebrate the black farming industry, agricultural industry in a way that's actually getting in touch to the North Omaha community," one neighbor said.

Johnson said the location is a welcome addition to the area.

"This is great. It's gonna be in a great spot, and we need it," Johnson said.

A groundbreaking is expected sometime in the fall. A second community meeting is scheduled for July 29 in North Omaha for those who missed the first one.

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