North O nonprofit prepares to serve 170 families for their Winter Wonderland event

170 families supported: North Omaha Community Partnership and Project Intentional are preparing gifts and essentials for families during their Winter Wonderland event.

Hundreds served: Organizers plan to serve 500 hot meals and give away more than 500 brand-new winter coats.

Kids-focused giveaways: Bikes from Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha, art supplies, and Five Below gift cards for kids 12 and up will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s that time of year again—when a little extra support can make a big difference.

One North Omaha nonprofit is stepping up, working to make sure 170 families have presents and essential items this holiday season.

Here in North Omaha, the North Omaha Community Partnership—working alongside Project Intentional—is gearing up for its annual Winter Wonderland event this weekend. Inside the Metoyer Center near North 37th and Lake Street, the sounds of paper crinkling, zippers, and friendly chatter fill the room as volunteers prepare for the big day.

“I got enough for each household to grab three items,” said Tamika Mease as supplies were pulled from bags and sorted across tables.

Every box and every bag inside the room represents a family that could use a little extra help this time of year. Volunteers carefully organize hygiene kits, toys, winter coats, clothing, and bikes—making sure everything is ready for families when doors open.

“I guess I got quite a few Lilo and Stitch,” Mease said while sorting through toys, later adding with a smile, “yeah that is cute.”

This year’s Winter Wonderland event aims to serve about 500 people with a hot meal, while also giving away more than 500 brand-new winter coats. Children ages 12 and older will receive Five Below gift cards, allowing them to choose items they enjoy. Bikes—received through Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha—along with art supplies, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

As items are folded and hung the goal remains clear: making sure every family feels supported this holiday season.

“They are grateful and thankful for the opportunities, you know, to be able to come here and not only get gifts for their children but for a family—an array of things,” said Erica Manns-Keyes with the North Omaha Community Partnership.

Even the smallest details matter—especially during winter.

“Got that lotion… you know we need lotion for the winter time!” Mease added as she packed another bag.

The Winter Wonderland event will take place at the Metoyer Center near North 37th and Lake Street, bringing together community partners, volunteers, and families for a day focused on care, warmth, and connection.

I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha Neighborhood Reporter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

