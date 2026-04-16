North Omaha advocate Preston Love Jr. endorses Denise Powell for Congress

Influential North Omaha advocate Preston Love Jr. endorsed Democratic congressional candidate Denise Powell.

Love calls for change in Congress

The primary election is May 12. Other candidates in the race include State Sen. John Cavanaugh, Crystal Rhoades, Kishla Askins and Melanie Williams.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With less than a month until the Nebraska primary elections, Democratic congressional candidate Denise Powell received an endorsement from influential North Omaha advocate Preston Love Jr.

Love said the current administration has caused division in the country and changed the country's respect for democracy, the rule of law, and checks and balances. He said Nebraska has a major role to play in changing the makeup of the House of Representatives.

"I'm endorsing Denise Powell because I think she will be the best choice that North Omahans could make for our own good, as she takes some reins in Congress and gives the Democrats another vote," Love said.

Other candidates in the race include State Sen. John Cavanaugh, Crystal Rhoades, Kishla Askins and Melanie Williams. Election Day is May 12.

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