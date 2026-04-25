North Omaha community groups host cleanup challenge to revitalize North 24th Street and prep gardens

NORTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – 36 volunteers picked up 13 bags of trash and tended to 21 garden beds. This weekend, the group is getting the garden beds ready for neighbors to grow their own food this summer.



The Global Leadership Group and the North 24th Businesses Improvement District partnered for a community cleanup challenge to revitalize North 24th Street.

A group of 36 volunteers picked up 13 bags of trash and prepared 21 garden beds for neighbors to grow their own food this summer.

These organizations have hosted monthly cleanups for the last seven years, with the upcoming planting season officially opening in May.

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The Global Leadership Group partnered with the North 24th Businesses Improvement District for a community cleanup challenge. The groups have hosted cleanups at least once a month for the last seven years to get the community involved in revitalizing the area.

During the most recent cleanup, 36 volunteers picked up 13 bags of trash and tended to 21 garden beds. This weekend, the group is getting the garden beds ready for neighbors to grow their own food this summer.

Lasha Goodwin, program coordinator with the Global Leadership Group, said they are committed to making the area a strong and vibrant place for families.

"The sustainability is really important, that has been beacon of hope for many members of the community. It’s not just something we are doing for attention or just to feel relevant, but it’s something that we are committed to and showing that consistency has moved the needle to bigger projects," Goodwin said.

The cleanups are held every month for people interested in volunteering. Planting season for neighbors opens in May.

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