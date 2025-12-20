North Omaha community members, organizations collect over 6,000 diapers for families in need

NORTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – KMTV's Melissa Wright and the Community Care Committee in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated gathered more than 6,000 diapers and wipes in just one week.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

North Omaha neighbors mobilized to address a critical need at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church's monthly food drive by collecting thousands of diapers and wipes for local families.

KMTV's Melissa Wright and the Community Care Committee in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated gathered more than 6,000 diapers and wipes in just one week.

On Saturday morning, volunteers distributed bags of 10 diapers each to community members during the food drive.

"We sometimes forget the essentials like diapers and wipes, we have a little bit of baby food. That's important, we need to take care of our youth we need to provide for children so they can be the voice for this community," Wright said.

Donations poured in from neighbors across the Omaha metro area and Divine Nine organizations.

The church will continue distributing remaining diapers to families who need them beyond the Saturday event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

