North Omaha leaders discuss community progress at 19th annual summit focusing on 2030 transformation plan

NORTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Community, state and local leaders discussed the progress made in the North Omaha community as well as new goals at the 19th annual State of North Omaha Summit.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The summit focused on the Transformation 2030 plan. Neighbors heard from leaders about what is being done at the state and local level that impacts North Omaha.

Vicki Quaites-Ferris, vice president of community development for The Empowerment Network, says this meeting is for community members to hear from their leaders about what changes are being made for North Omaha.

"Just presenting out to the community what is it that folks are doing, so they can know North Omaha is on the move, transformation 2030 is alive so they can get engaged and they can be apart of it so that when we look 2030 we can say that we together have reached those goals," Quaites-Ferris said.

Speakers touched on employment for youth in North Omaha, housing and homeownership, education in schools and health and safety in the community.

Quaites-Ferris says working alongside community partners and having this meeting every year helps make sure North Omaha and families in the community can continue to grow.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

