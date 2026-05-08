North Omaha streetscape master plan phase 1 is 90% complete, construction set for 2027

Phase 1 of the North 24th st Streetcape master plan is 90% complete, with construction set to begin in early 2027.



The project covers 15 blocks from Ohio to Sahler and will bring new curbs, sidewalks, lighting, trees, bus benches and a traffic-slowing roundabout at 24th and Binney.



A longtime area barber welcomes the improvements, especially better lighting.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Phase 1 of the North 24th Street Streetscape master plan is 90% complete, with developers calling it another major step forward for the community.

The North 24th Street Business Improvement District and the city are behind the project, which will cover 15 blocks from Ohio to Sahler. Some areas will see new curbs, sidewalks, lighting, trees and bus benches.

LaVonya Goodwin, a city council member who is also the executive director of North 24th St. BID, said the improvements are designed with safety and accessibility in mind.

"Really things that can make the area feel, you know, not only safe, walkable," Goodwin said.

A roundabout planned for 24th and Binney will help slow down traffic.

"The community told us, they wanted to slow traffic down on 24th Street and make it safe for pedestrians," Goodwin said.

Doug Perkins, a barber at Unique Cuts who has worked in the area for 20 years, said he welcomes the changes.

"It'll probably be a good addition to the streets and the community," Perkins said.

Perkins said while some changes have come to the neighborhood over the years, much has stayed the same.

"The community hall over there. That's about the only thing that changed down here to me. Like, everything's still the same, though. You know, they done planted trees and stuff, but that's been over the years, though, you know," Perkins said.

He said better lighting in particular could benefit nearby businesses.

"With the lighting down here, it'd be better for our business and the other business around here, you know, 'cause you got a lot of traffic at nighttime," Perkins said.

Perkins said he hopes the project will have a broader impact on the neighborhood.

"It should uplift the community. You know, people see stuff being done in their neighborhood, you know what I'm saying? It's a better look for everybody," Perkins said.

Construction is set to begin in early 2027 and is expected to take one year to complete.

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