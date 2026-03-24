North Omaha Visitor Center expands to feature local businesses and celebrate the community's culture

Expanding for the community: The North Omaha Visitor Center is expanding its vision by partnering with local businesses to establish the space as a neighborhood destination that celebrates the area's rich culture.

New opportunities for local entrepreneurs: Business owners, including those behind Ital Vital Living, Lady T's Gourmet Creations, and Huskerland Popcorn, are setting up shop inside the center to reach new customers and bring more food options to the community.

Building connection: The initiative aims to bring old neighbors and new faces together to experience the flavor of North 24th Street. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)—)As your neighborhood reporter, I visited the North Omaha Visitor Center, where Preston Love has worked to transform the space to celebrate everything North Omaha. Now, he is expanding his vision to include more local businesses.

"I mean, you look at the walls and look at the shelves, and there's just culture," Latasha Bolden said.

Bolden is the owner of Lady T's Gourmet Creations. She and Brandon Louis, owner of Huskerland Popcorn, each own businesses in the area and are excited for the opportunity to find new customers.

"So being able to come down here in the community, North Omaha, and have our product on the show here. It's outstanding," Louis said.

Imani Murray, owner of Ital Vital Living, is also setting up shop inside. Her partnership is a big step as the center tries to establish itself as a neighborhood destination.

"There wasn't a lot of food options in general down definitely wanted to provide healthy options to our community," Murray said.

The community is hoping old neighbors and new faces come experience the flavor of North 24th Street for themselves as they work to build connection.

The visitor center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

