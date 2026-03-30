North Omaha woman creates support group to raise awareness for kidney failure and help her neighbors.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) –Kidney failure affects Black people 3 to 4 times more than white people. North Omaha resident Tanya Wilson created a support group to provide resources she didn't have 25 years ago. Learn more about her mission.

The disease affects Black people three to four times more than white people, with nearly 40% of all U.S. cases connected to diabetes.

North Omaha resident Tanya Wilson founded the "Key to Kidney" support group to provide the emotional and educational resources she wishes she had when she was diagnosed.

Experts at Nebraska Medicine emphasize that eating a healthy diet, reducing sodium intake, not smoking, and managing blood pressure and blood sugar levels are the best ways to prevent or delay kidney failure.



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Wilson said the disease does not get as much attention as diabetes or cancer. In 2021, she created Key to Kidney, a support group offering emotional and educational support that was not available to her.

"And if I had those resources 25 years ago, I wouldn't be in the position I'm in today," Wilson said.

According to the American Kidney Fund, nearly 40% of all cases of kidney failure in the United States are connected to diabetes.

"When you have diabetes and high blood pressure, that's the number one thing, your next step, if you're not taking care of it, your next step is dialysis," Wilson said.

Wilson said the treatment consumes most of her time.

"Either you're gonna go to dialysis three or four days a week or if you don't, you're gonna, you know, that's your life. You know, kidney disease is a part of your life," Wilson said.

Experts at Nebraska Medicine say eating a healthy diet, reducing sodium intake, not smoking, and maintaining healthy blood pressure and blood sugar levels are the best ways to prevent or delay kidney failure.

Wilson wants to be a source of information for others and help her neighbors live healthier through conversation and action.

The Key to Kidney support group meets once a month. The next meeting is April 19, and details can be found on kmtv.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

