OEDC hosts public meeting as Airport Business Park project moves in new direction

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After announcing a neighborhood in east Omaha would no longer be considered for a proposed Airport business park, the Omaha Economic Development Corporation held a public meeting to give updates and gather input from neighbors on how to move the project forward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Reporter Molly Hudson caught up with Garry Clark, executive director of the Omaha Inland Port Authority. He presented at the meeting Tuesday night and says there was excitement in the room as the project looks at a way forward.

"What I got out of last night was comfort and a community that feels as though it is moving in the right direction," Clark said.

Michael Maroney, president and CEO of OEDC shared this statement:

Last night’s vision meeting was a great example of North Omaha coming together to shape its own future. We heard powerful feedback from the community about what they want the Airport Business Park to be, a place that creates jobs, supports local businesses, and honors the community’s history. This project is about building opportunity from the ground up, and we’re grateful for everyone helping make that vision real.

Clark said throughout the rest of this year, we'll start to see activity when it comes to site options. Next year, he expects a push to finalize site acquisition and inform the public on the overall plan.