Omaha Inland Port Authority continues development work with more details expected in 2026

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We are told there is a lot coming to Northeast Omaha. While the Inland Port Authority is still working out many of the details, there is excitement for what it could mean for these neighborhoods.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Eliana Nichols was born and raised in this part of Omaha. Now she owns a local beauty parlor and is optimistic about what new growth could mean for her business.

"I am hoping that it will attract obviously customers, clients and people into our community that will hopefully create that economic change and hopefully build on the businesses that are already here," Nichols said.

It's been nearly two years since we learned the state and some local development groups wanted to build a large business park here, near the airport.

Some of the plans fell through -- specifically buying and leveling these houses just west of Eppley Airfield.

But now we're told work is still happening to build more commercial and industrial properties in this part of the city.

"We are here to invest, here to collaborate, we are here to build," said Garry Clark, executive director of the Omaha Inland Port Authority.

Michael Maroney, president and CEO of the Omaha Economic Development Corporation, told reporter Molly Hudson, they have a few sites under contract for the Airport Business Park project and hope to be able to announce more details in the new year.

"In Q1 of 2026 the Airport Business Park will have another public meeting and that public meeting will talk about specific ideas for properties that they have options on," Maroney said.

So what to expect in 2026: the Inland Port Authority is working on plans to develop a so-called innovation district along with a mix of more than 100 housing units.

But no set construction timelines yet.

