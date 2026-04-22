Omaha Inland Port Authority launches a new $300,000 fund to help North Omaha entrepreneurs find success

The Omaha Inland Port Authority launched a $300,000 Impact Fund

To qualify for the funding, businesses must either be located within the Northeast Omaha boundary or be willing to relocate there.

Looking for a wide range of businesses from mom-and-pop shops to tech, healthcare, and logistics to help create livable wages and drive economic growth in the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Omaha Inland Port Authority has launched a new $300,000 fund to help entrepreneurs secure financing and drive real change in the community.

Executive Director Garry Clark said the organization is looking for businesses ready to make an impact, noting that many face barriers to entry.

"we want to try to at least infuse some dollars" Clark said.

The money will go toward businesses that are already in the North Omaha boundary or are willing to relocate within it. Clark said bringing more business to the area is a catalyst for providing a steady, vibrant life for residents.

"They have to have a job to be able to provide for the American dream, which is a home and a place to enjoy and operate in. And some of this is tied to having a livable wage," Clark said.

Fulfilling the American dream through economic liberation is a key goal, and the options for the types of businesses the authority is looking for are endless.

"It's a wide range. It can be manufacturing. It can be a mom and pop shop, it can be a R&D, it can be a whole plethora of things," Clark said.

From an industry perspective, Clark said technology, healthcare advancement, and manufacturing would do well in the area.

"People who can come up with those types of models are interesting. I've also seen a lot of logistics and transportation advancement. And as a port authority, we really like to see people get into that space," Clark said.

Deadlines for the fund are ongoing, but entrepreneurs with a business plan that could aid development in North Omaha are encouraged to apply at Omahaipa.com

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