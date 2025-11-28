Omaha neighbors prep for snowstorm while keeping holiday traditions alive

Shoppers rush to Ace Hardware for last-minute storm essentials, including new snow blowers.

Keystone neighbors blend storm prep with holiday decorating traditions — no matter the cold.

Some residents say the incoming snow will only add to the festive atmosphere as decorations go up. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As a winter storm heads toward the Omaha metro, neighbors are wasting no time getting ready — and some are even finding a way to keep the holiday spirit front and center.

At Ace Hardware, shoppers filtered in and out Friday afternoon, stocking up before the snow hits.

Delbert Smith was one of them.

“I tried mine last night… and yeah, it didn't start,” he said, laughing about the snow blower he relied on for 20 years. After it finally gave out, he picked up a new one — and checked everything off his storm-prep list.

“I got my shovels, I got my vehicle ready, I got extra coats, blankets, and scrapers, and shovels,” he said.

He was far from the only one — a steady stream of customers stopped by, many with weather worries in mind.

But just a few blocks away in the Keystone neighborhood, the tone was a little more festive.

It’s the time of year when traditions begin — and for some residents, preparing for a snowstorm and preparing for the holidays look surprisingly similar.

“I like the Christmas lights… I'm a big fan,” said David Haidley, who was bundled up and ready to decorate despite the cold.

He says this is still his favorite time of year — freezing temps or not.

“I wait until the day after Thanksgiving every year… and the weather is not always nice, so gotta suit up and get out and get it done.”

For Haidley, the incoming snow only adds to the mood.

“It's going to be snow and lights and looking like it should be,” he said, adding that the timing of the storm couldn’t be better.

In the Keystone neighborhood, I'm Melissa Wright, your North Omaha Neighborhood Reporter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.