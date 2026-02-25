Third graders at Nelson Mandela Elementary bring history to life with 'Live Wax Museum'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Third graders at Nelson Mandela Elementary School in Omaha put on a "Live Wax Museum" Tuesday, with each student stepping into the role of local famous figure for Black History Month.

The students represented a range of famous Nebraskans, including Malcolm X, Ernie Chambers and Terence Crawford. The students researched their famous Nebraskan and then dressed up in character and gave their presentations.

"I get to do lots of stuff and learn about new stuff that I never knew before and I get to say new words that I never said before in my life," Smith said.

Third grader Taidyn Smith portrayed Symone Sanders, former spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris. Smith said her favorite part of the project was striking "poses" in character as her wax figure.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr. stopped by the event to meet his young alter-ego.