Two-week search ends as all three missing girls are recovered from Missouri River

All three missing teens — Lah Tray Moo, Lainana Green, and Eh Cress Moo — have been found in the Missouri River.

Families are leaning on each other and the wider community, who provided meals, prayers, and search assistance.

Advocates are urging for better signage and safety measures to prevent future tragedies near the river.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright at NP Dodge Park, where the two-week search for three missing girls in the Missouri River is now over. All three bodies have been found. Officials say today's two recoveries haven't been formally identified— but they believe they're the missing girls. Late Tuesday morning, Lainana Green and Eh Cress Moo were found in the water near the downtown power plant. This comes after Lah K Tray Moo was found near NP Dodge Park on Saturday.

“Right now feeling relieved that we have all three girls physically now— sad but we’re thankful that we have them now,” said Griffy.

Lainana's aunt, Nichelle Griffy, says the family is relieved and now finding comfort in one another.

"We are a community that is strengthening, the gain is more, so the support we have for each other," said Griffy.

The two families, leaning on each other as they grieve.

"We all sharing the same loss, so not even different languages should outshine your hearts," said Griffy.

During the search neighbors found ways to support these families — helping to look for the girls, while others helped fuel the search with meals.

“Together we couldn't have did it , without the prayers, without the help nationwide, without all the tuning into the lives, without everybody showing up and community support,” said Chrome Louis, a community advocate.

Louis hopes the tragedy leads to new safety measures near the river.

"I would like to see more signs up— do not swim, danger of the water, because through this process I learned a lot about the river that I didn't even know the average person don't know how dangerous this river really is," said Louis.

Officials want to remind people that the river is powerful and not to play in it without a life jacket.

At N.P. Dodge Park, I'm Melissa Wright.

