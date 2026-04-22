Whispering Roots help expand gardening curriculum at Omaha early learning centers with new grant funds

Omaha early learning centers teams up with Whispering Roots t to expand its hands-on gardening curriculum at five Omaha early learning centers.

The $2,800 grant provides kid-size containers and diverse plants, helping preschoolers learn science and math concepts

The initiative extends beyond the classroom by offering cooking classes and gardening education for parents

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For years, Whispering Roots has worked with early learning centers to nurture an excitement for nature. Now, a new grant allows the organization to purchase tools and expand its curriculum.

A $2,800 grant from the National Head Start Association and Scott's Miracle-Gro Foundation will benefit five early learning centers.

Recently, a class of 3-year-olds rolled up their sleeves and got dirty planting strawberries they will be able to enjoy in a few weeks.

"A lot of times with the little kiddos, we do things like sensory gardens, so we focus on things that smell really good, like mint," Tess Foxall, a community educator for Whispering Roots, said.

Dawn Olijnek, development director of Educare of Omaha, said the grant lets them buy kid-size containers and diversify what they plant.

"Beyond the science aspect of it, they get to learn math concepts by seeing how different plants grow," Olijnek said.

"My favorite part is just seeing how excited they are to just put their hands in the soil. They love doing it. They love gardening," Foxall said.

The gardening program is part of a broader vision to teach children skills that will stay with them for a lifetime.

"We are also using what we grow to work with Whispering Roots to provide cooking classes for parents, and education around growing your own garden, so that families can experience this together," Olijnek said.

Olijnek said grants like this provide experiences to give kids the best start for a bright future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

