Equestrian students test mind and body in Fort Calhoun

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (KMTV) — Are you keeping up with exercise goals in the new year? Equestrian students are exercising their minds and bodies at Ashley Mason Equestrian.

Young riders at Ashley Mason Equestrian in Fort Calhoun are proving that some New Year's fitness goals can last well beyond the typical two-week mark. While studies show most resolutions fade quickly, these dedicated equestrians maintain year-round training that benefits both humans and horses.

Willow Minshall has been riding at Ashley Mason for almost four years, steadily climbing the levels of mastery while bonding with her horse named "Mister." The experience offers both mental and physical benefits that extend far beyond the barn.

"If you're calm and collected they will share that same feeling with you and its just really therapeutic to know that. You just become one practically," Minshall said.

The workout challenges riders mentally and physically. Minshall says her personal growth is just as measurable as the height of her jumps.

"It helps you in life to become a better person and be more responsible in a work field or something because you know how to take care of stuff, how to talk to people," she said.

Owner Ashley Mason emphasizes that the program extends far beyond basic riding instruction. The effort students put into caring for their horses develops crucial life skills.

"The riding part is only 10% of what we offer here but giving them the confidence structure time management the ability to be a leader," Mason said.

The equestrian program provides a healthy hobby during a key developmental time for these young riders. Some participants say they want to pursue equestrian sports as a career. Some options include physical therapists, veterinarians, trainers and more.

Ashley Mason Equestrian has registration open for Spring and Summer currently.

