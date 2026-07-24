Fremont fire chief named one of nation's First Responders of the Year

Carl Nielsen, chief of the Fremont Rural Fire Department, was named one of the nation's First Responders of the Year

Nielsen led his department's response to a deadly explosion at the Horizon Biofuels Plant that killed three people, using his connections at Sapp Bros to help coordinate trucks during the disaster.

As part of the recognition, Nielsen received a $500 donation to his department, a personal gift card, and a trip to Las Vegas to be honored at the National Association of Convenience Stores show.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The head of a local volunteer fire department has been named one of the nation's First Responders of the Year — an honor that comes after he led his department through one of the area's deadliest industrial disasters.

Carl Nielsen, chief of the Fremont Rural Fire Department, was recognized on 7/24, a day when the convenience store industry honors first responders who often work around the clock.

"I feel honored and surprised at the same time...I didn't expect all of this," Nielsen said.

Volunteer firefighters often put themselves in dangerous situations for their community, motivated by service rather than recognition or reward. Nielsen was leading the department when a deadly explosion at the Horizon Biofuels Plant killed three people.

Nielsen said his day job at Sapp Bros helped him coordinate the response to the disaster.

"Sapp Bros came out and tapped up...I think we had 3 or 4 trucks running nonstop," Nielsen said.

Caleb Baustian, Nielsen's son-in-law, works alongside him at the department and said Nielsen inspired him to join.

"He kind of told me there'd be nothing to worry about...really talking me through it...and I'm really glad he got me through it," Baustian said.

As part of the distinction, Nielsen was presented with a $500 check donation to the Freemont department, as well as a gift card for himself. He will also travel to Las Vegas to be honored at the National Association of Convenience Stores show.

For Nielsen, the work is personal. He comes from a long line of firefighters.

"My dad...he retired out of the Fremont Fire Department...I'm a 5th generation firefighter...I guess it's just in my blood...and it's one of the things I can't see myself not doing," Nielsen said.

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