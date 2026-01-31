Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Horizon Biofuels cited by OSHA following explosion in July that killed 3 people

OSHA confirmed it issued citations to Horizon Biofuels but did not say for what. KMTV has submitted a formal request for that information.
FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Horizon Biofuels in Fremont has been cited by OSHA following the July explosion that killed 3 people.

OSHA confirmed it issued citations to the company but did but did not say for what. KMTV has submitted a formal request for that information.

The investigation has taken months. In September, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board said federal investigators believed dust caused the explosion.

In July, we reported the company had 5 OSHA violations from 2012.

The victims were sisters Hayven and Fayeah, ages 12 and 8, and their father Dylan Danielson. The girls had gone with him to work.

