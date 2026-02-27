Mother of girl killed in Fremont plant explosion sues Horizon Biofuels over deadly blast

FREMONT, Neb. — A mother whose daughter was killed in a plant explosion in Fremont has filed a lawsuit against Horizon Biofuels.

The explosion occurred in July 2025, killing sisters Hayven and Fayeah, ages 12 and 8, along with their father, Dylan Danielson, who had brought the girls to work with him.

Lauren Baker, Hayven's mother, alleges in the lawsuit that dust caused the explosion — dust the company should have prevented from accumulating — and that Horizon Biofuels failed to ensure equipment worked properly despite prior complaints.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed to us last fall that it had previously issued citations at the facility.

