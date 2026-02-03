New $2.8 million project coming to Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — New renovations are coming to downtown Fremont in addition to the current construction. Using almost $3 million of federal funding, the area should see improvements on sidewalks, streets, aesthetics and more.



In addition to downtown construction projects, new renovations are set near Main St.

Fremont plans to use $2.8 million of federal funding for the construction.

The city has not released official designs yet but has detailed some of the general plans.

Fremont will invest $2.8 million in a comprehensive improvement project along Main St., featuring new sidewalks, landscaping, decorative pavement and three archways.

The downtown refresh has generated optimism among local business owners and workers who see the need for enhanced accessibility and infrastructure improvements.

"I think yes more sidewalks and more accessibility across the street and everything because they're busy streets," Christine McIntyre said.

McIntyre works at The Art Garden, a creative space that sells home decor items, some made by people with special needs. She believes the improvements are necessary for the area's busy traffic patterns.

"I think the roads need to be a little bit better it's seeming a little cramped on some roads right now and stuff so I think we definitely need more intersections and things like that," McIntyre said.

The plans will not be finalized until September 30, with construction scheduled to begin after that date. While excitement builds for the project, residents and business owners will need to wait to see the final results of the downtown transformation.

