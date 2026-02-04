Police update search in Saunders County during double homicide case

Local officials are searching a new area of land about four miles outside of Malmo in Saunders County as part of a double homicide investigation.



A missing persons cased turned into a double homicide investigation as local officials began investigating the disappearance of a married couple.

Lincoln Police revealed the latest point of interest at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

On January 1 a suspect admitted to shooting the couple after officials used a search warrant.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

About four miles north of Malmo, local authorities are searching in the latest place of interest for the remains of a deceased married couple.

Lincoln Police are searching for 26-year-old Hannah Neville and 27-year-old Roberto Tanner primarily using digital evidence and tips from local residents. Lt. Dustin Romshek of the Lincoln Police Department said the search locations have reached double digits.

"My confidence level is I won't be confident until we find them so I can't really tell you confidence-wise because we're relying on witness statements," Romshek said.

Hannah's roommate reported her missing after not seeing her since January 15. That night, witness statements place her and Roberto at the apartment of couple Sterling James and Sayde Titus in Lincoln.

In the early morning of January 16, a vehicle fire was reported near 39th and Cornhusker, which LPD responded to and determined was Hannah’s. Police say that when Hannah’s phone was contacted that morning about the fire it was no longer in service.

On Sunday, February 1st, Lincoln Police served a search warrant in Lancaster County where Sterling admitted to shooting the couple.

James and Titus have been arrested and are currently residing in Lancaster County Jail in Lincoln. While James faces two counts of murder in the first degree, Titus is held on two counts of aiding and abetting first degree murder.

The search area is large and when I asked Lincoln Police how they tackle the search they told me their tactic requires drones and walking across farmland on foot, which is expected to take at least 2 more days to fully check the area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.