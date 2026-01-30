Student struck by vehicle outside Fremont High School during ICE protest walkout

A Fremont High School student was struck by a vehicle outside the school during a student-organized walkout protesting ICE enforcement.

Fremont Public Schools confirmed the girl who was hit is a student and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hagen Wardschaefer, a junior at Fremont High School, said he didn't attend the protest, but news of the incident spread quickly throughout the building.

"Very chaotic. I heard conversations about it left and right. A lot of us in my class were scared. We, uh, We just, uh, some of us actually wanted to get a peek out here. I was, I just like wanted to stay in," Wardschaefer said.

Merri, who lives across the street from the high school, said she heard yelling outside her house and grabbed her phone to start recording.

"I noticed he got out of his car I started videoing because I was like, what's happening here? I didn't know if he was gonna go get aggressive or if they were getting aggressive," Merri said.

That's when she says the driver got back in the car and hit the student.

"I noticed the girl sitting there. She ended up sitting up, but at first she was just laying down on the ground and then she sat up and started holding her knee," Merri said.

Superintendent Dr. Brad Dahl released a statement saying, "We value our relationship with our first responders and their help today. We will continue to work together to keep our students and community safe."

Wardschaefer said that though he didn't know the student who was struck, he hopes she makes a quick recovery.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

