11-year-old Bennington boy Logan Rahn dies after being hit by truck while riding scooter

BENNINGTON, NE. — Logan Rahn, an 11-year-old Bennington boy, died after spending more than a week in the hospital following a collision at the 179th and Island Road intersection on July 14.

Logan was riding his scooter with friends when he was struck by a pickup truck. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the collision, which authorities have described as a tragic accident.

A small memorial has been laid near the 179th and Circle intersection in his honor.

Molly Diamond, runs the league where Logan played Pee Wee hockey.

She served as Logan's hockey commissioner, and remembered him with one word.

"I just need one — vibrant," Diamond said.

Diamond described him as energetic, joyful, and selfless.

"He was just that kind of kid that made everyone around him better," Diamond said.

She recalled a moment that captured Logan's spirit: a last-minute request that he answered without hesitation.

"I needed a last minute goalie and he decided he wanted to try a new position," Diamond said. "So, my last message with his mom had been a text saying 'Hey, can Logan hop in real quick?' He showed up and he gave it his all."

Diamond said his energy was a constant presence for his teammates.

"He is kind of the life and the energy behind the team sometimes," Diamond said.

Logan was a student at Bennington Elementary School.

Bennington Public Schools released a statement saying in part, "Logan gave the gift of life through organ donation ... Our hearts are with Logan's family, friends, classmates and teachers ... This is a heartbreaking loss for our school community."