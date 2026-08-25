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120th Street between Fort Street, Military Road closed for culvert repairs

Omaha Public Works crews closed a stretch of 120th Street on Monday for culvert repairs expected to last through Friday, Aug. 28.
Road closure on 120th Street between Fort and Military for culvert repairs
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OMAHA, NE. — A stretch of 120th Street between Fort and Military Road in northwest Omaha is closed for several days while crews from Omaha Public Works repair a culvert crossing.

Crews closed the stretch of 120th Street on Monday, Aug. 24, to begin construction.

The construction is adjacent to a busy stretch of Fort Street. No traffic is currently allowed in or out of the area.

Detours are in place for drivers who commute through or live in the area.

The repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 28.

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