After a six-year hiatus, USA BMX is back in town, hosting the 'Cornhusker Nationals' at Omaha BMX

OMAHA, NE. — USA BMX has returned to Omaha for the first time since 2020, with the Cornhusker Nationals taking place at Omaha BMX in northwest Omaha.

Over 500 riders, ranging in age from 2 to 56, are back on the track after a six-year absence for what competitors and organizers say is one of the hardest tracks in the nation.

Parker Adair, an announcer at Omaha BMX, said the event is a milestone for the venue.

"This will be our biggest race of the year, and that we have had in the last six years," Adair said.

Adair said the track presents a real test for riders of all experience levels.

"It's a little bit of a challenge," Adair said. "Our first obstacle is a little more difficult for our newer riders or less experienced riders."

Racers from across the country are competing, and many are navigating a muddy track following overnight rains in the metro.

Payton Sarabia, a racer from Arizona who has been racing since she was 2, described the conditions.

"The jumps are very lippy," Sarabia said. "Hopefully the rain mellowed them out a little bit, but you do have to suck them up a lot."

Lydia Beckman, who has been racing for eight years, said the mud is just one of the challenges she is preparing for.

"Definitely the muddy track, that is going to be a little bit of an obstacle," Beckman said. "Also some of the good competition — keeping a good mindset and knowing that everyone has to race the same track."

For Kate Hansen, a racer from Lincoln, the event carries a personal significance.

"This is my second home track, so it's kind of nice to have a home state track," Hansen said.

More than 800 people were in attendance, with many bringing tents and RVs to Omaha BMX.

Adair said the economic impact extends well beyond the track.

"We get a lot of vendors out here," Adair said. "We get campers out here, but in the surrounding areas we have the hotels filled up."

Adair, who did not start racing until he was 38, said the sport is open to everyone.

"No matter how old you are, there still is a chance," Adair said. "I didn't start racing until I was thirty-eight, and I am having the time of my life."

Saturday's races will start at 9:30 a.m., while Sunday's races will start at 8:00 a.m.

All races are free to attend.