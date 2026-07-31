Bennington-based cottage bakery moves from home to brick-and-mortar location in Olde Towne Elkhorn

ELKHORN, NE — A cottage-food bakery based in Bennington is taking its next step by opening its first storefront in a historic building in Olde Towne Elkhorn.

Kelsay Cosgrove, owner of KCC Bakery, has been serving sourdough and pastries to neighbors in northwest Omaha through her cottage food operation. Business has grown faster than her original space could handle.

"I've outgrown that space. It's really taken off. We are averaging 50 to 75 orders a week," Cosgrove said.

KCC Bakery's new location is a landmark in the community.

According to the Elkhorn Historical Society, the building once served as Elkhorn's first post office.

Cosgrove said the move to Elkhorn was in part because of a need she recognized in the community.

"It was going to be Elkhorn just because we know this community needs something like this," Cosgrove said.

The expansion comes as cottage food operations continue to grow in the region.

In 2023, cottage food operations like KCC Bakery brought in $1 million. Cosgrove hopes her new storefront will give back to the community that has supported her.

"Having a place where people can walk in and feel just welcome and they take a breath of fresh air — or fresh bread ... I see the community just really rallying around that (and) sharing it through the other businesses in Elkhorn too," Cosgrove said.

Neighboring business owners are also looking forward to the arrival.

Kristin Weinstein, owner of K Posh Boutique next door, said the new bakery will bring more foot traffic to Olde Towne businesses north of Main and Corby streets.

"I'm so excited to have a next-door neighbor," Weinstein said. "I just feel like sometimes not everybody moves up this way because it's me and there is one other (business) up at the top (of the street). It'll be so nice to bring in more people and more awareness."

Cosgrove said the renovation process will take two to three weeks, with a full opening planned for sometime in mid-September.