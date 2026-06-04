Bennington Daze returns June 4-7, bringing neighbors and visitors together for a full weekend of fun

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Bennington Daze is back, and the festivities are already underway with a neighborhood book sale, rain or shine.

The weekend-long celebration runs June 4-7, 2026, and is packed with activities for all ages. Highlights include a parade, a barbecue contest, fireworks, a street dance, and Bennington's first farmer's market of the season. Bennington Community Theatre will also perform "The Addams Family" at BHS Auditorium on Saturday and Sunday.

For a full schedule of events, visit benningtondaze.com.

Nicki Byars, one of the event's organizers, said the event's popularity grows each year.

Byars said while Bennington Daze is a big neighborhood celebration, it's also a chance for people from outside the community to come and enjoy what Bennington has to offer.

"We can show what a great community this is. And we do have a lot of great businesses, and they can come, and they can support our local restaurants and bars, and little shops, and different things."

Some of the money raised during the weekend will go right back into the community.