Bennington police warn of golf cart risks after two crashes injure children

BENNINGTON, NE. — In and around Bennington, golf cart crashes are on the rise.

The first crash happened June 28, when the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to an eight-year-old pinned under a golf cart near 152nd and Norwick Drive. The second occurred July 2, when five teenagers rolled over at 172nd and South Reflection, also drawing a Douglas County response.

The two crashes in a single week have local police and city leaders calling for greater safety awareness.

Bennington Police Department Patrol Officer and School Resource Officer Jayme Iverson said the crashes highlight a persistent safety concern with the vehicles.

"Most of them do not have seatbelts," Iverson said.

Iverson said education is the most effective tool for keeping young riders safe.

"So, not cornering fast, when you are going downhill make sure you are braking — just following all the rules of road, especially just like driving a small car — you have to follow the rules of the road and educate your kids on safe handling of golf carts," Iverson said.

Iverson said if changes are needed, the department's leadership would bring the matter to city officials.

"If there is something that we feel needs to be changed, then the Chief will bring it to the city council and the mayor and they will discuss it during city council meetings," Iverson said.

Bennington Mayor Clint Adams said stricter regulations are not off the table if unsafe behavior continues.

"Its not out of the realm of possibility. It would be unfortunate. But if we still continue to see drivers that are not being responsible, (we) might need to do it. It something we would potentially look at having to take away," Adams said.

Police say the two recent crashes underscore their message of safety as summer break heads into its second full month.