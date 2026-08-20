Bennington Public Library plans expansion to meet growing community demand

BENNINGTON, NE. — The Bennington Public Library is planning a building expansion to keep pace with rapid growth in Bennington and northwest Douglas County,

The expansion would transform three empty garages behind the library into community rooms and event spaces for neighbors of all ages.

The library regularly draws large crowds, with library staff estimating around 60 to 100 neighbors can be found in attendance.

Bennington Public Library Director Lisa Flaxbeard said the library needs to expand to better meet the community's needs.

"The staff and the community really love being here, but in order to sustain the growth in our community, we need more space," Flaxbeard said.

When asked what residents wanted most, Flaxbeard said meeting spaces rose to the top of the list.

"So we asked the community what did they want, and not just for the library, but what the community needs, (and) one of them is meeting spaces," Flaxbeard said. "This benefits all of Douglas County, potentially."

Rebecca Frans, a Bennington mother of four who visits the library weekly, said she hopes the expansion creates more room for children and teenagers alike.

"When we have the kiddos programs like preschool STEAM, it gets really crowded because it is an awesome event that they put on," Frans said. "It would be great to have more space, especially for little kids learning, and maybe even to have more dedicated space for the middle schoolers and teens."

Hanna Andersen, a Bennington mother of two, echoed that sentiment after attending a preschool story time event.

"It does get a little crowded in there," Andersen said. "It'll be good for all kids to have more room to play and do activities."

Frans said she also hopes the expansion preserves what makes the community unique.

"Everybody knows everybody, and if you don't, all it takes is a smile," Frans said.

The library's next step is hiring an architect to help determine the cost of the expansion.

The hiring is set for August 25.