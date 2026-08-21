Bennington Public Schools announces name, mascot and colors for its new high school under construction

BENNINGTON, NE. — Bennington Public Schools is building a new high school, and now the community knows what to call it.

The district announced the new school will be named Bennington South High School. The school is being built near 180th and Military.

BPS also announced the school's mascot will be the Coyotes, with school colors of navy, silver and yellow.

Bennington South is set to open for the 2028-2029 school year. The school will serve freshmen, sophomores and juniors in its first year, with seniors joining the following year.

Attendance boundaries for the new school are expected to be set in 2027.