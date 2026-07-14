CHI trauma surgeon reports 25% rise in trauma patients as Omaha neighbors fill the need for blood

OMAHA, NE. — Bob Fessler donates blood every two weeks at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center near Dodge and 132nd Street in Omaha.

He moved to Omaha from Des Moines in 1990 and has donated blood there ever since — racking up an impressive total.

"According to the (donation) app, I have given 1,340 units (of blood),

But who is counting," Fessler said through a chuckle.

His long-standing commitment comes at a critical time.

CHI Health's Bergan Mercy Trauma Center is seeing a significant increase in trauma patients — and a growing need for blood to treat them.

Viren Punja, a trauma surgeon at CHI Health Bergan Mercy, said the hospital has seen a sharp rise in both patients and blood product usage compared to the same period last year.

"Even going back to this June and last June, we have seen a 20% increase in blood products used," Punja said.

The number of trauma patients has also climbed.

"Last June, for instance, our total trauma patients were 218, and now they are at 250. So, that (is) close to a 25 to 30 percent increase," Punja said.

CHI says the types of injuries it is treating require more blood than before, putting additional pressure on an already strained supply.

The American Red Cross Blood Donation Center near Dodge and 132nd Street serves as a regular stop for many in the community.

"We have a lot of people come here. For a lot of people, this is their regular place," said Josh Murray, regional communications director for the American Red Cross.

For Fessler, the motivation to keep coming back is simple.

"I'm hoping that this will help someone live another day or get through a tough time," Fessler said.

He said the act of giving is its own reward.

"When you do something like that it makes you feel good, and that good feeling is hard to beat.

That's why I do it," Fessler said.

