Deputy shot responding to disturbance call

NORTHWEST OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Department confirms a deputy was shot while responding to a disturbance call in Northwest Omaha.

DCSO says at 11:49 a.m Sunday, the department received a call regarding a disturbance between the caller and an individual whom the caller had a domestic relationship with.

The department says the individual broke into the caller's apartment at 10372 Weber Court, and remained on scene until the first deputy arrived at 11:58 a.m.

DCSO says the suspect shot at and struck the deputy almost immediately.

After calling for help, multiple DCSO deputies and OPD officers responded. The injured deputy was taken to a local emergency room where he is stable and undergoing surgery.

DCSO reports after shooting the deputy, the suspect went back into the apartment.

Deputies and officers entered the apartment building, finding the suspect in the hallway with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers and deputies have determined that is where the gunshot occurred.

The suspect was taken to the emergency room; they have been pronounced dead.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updated information as soon as we learn more.