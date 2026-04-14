Douglas County Deputy Brayden Artzer recovers at home after being shot during a domestic disturbance

Douglas County Deputy Brayden Artzer is recovering at home after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound sustained while responding to a domestic disturbance.

The suspect, 39-year-old Brian Huggins, was found fatally shot in an apartment hallway, though it is currently unclear if responding officers fired their weapons.

An autopsy for Huggins is planned for Tuesday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A 23-year-old Douglas County Sheriff's deputy is recovering at home after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Deputy Brayden Artzer was the first to arrive on the scene near 103rd and Weber streets. The sheriff's office said 39-year-old Brian Huggins was trying to break into a former girlfriend's apartment, prompting her to call 911.

Artzer was shot as he walked toward the building. An Omaha Police officer rushed him in a squad car to CHI Bergan Mercy. After undergoing surgery and spending a night in the hospital, Artzer is headed home.

Officers and deputies found Huggins fatally shot in the apartment hallway. It is not clear if responding officers fired their weapons at Huggins. An autopsy on Huggins' body is planned for Tuesday.

Artzer began his service with the sheriff's office in June and completed field training less than a month ago on March 24.

Sheriff Aaron Hanson released a statement Monday addressing the incident.

"Your support means a lot to our Deputies, who put their lives on the line every day in service to Douglas County," Hanson said.

"I would also like to express our support to the victim of the initial domestic violence incident. Domestic Violence is a serious and traumatic challenge that is faced by too many in our community," Hanson said.

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