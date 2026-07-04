Elkhorn campers, firework vendors prepare for severe weather threats over July 4 weekend

ELKHORN, NE. — Strong winds and rain chances are putting Elkhorn campers and firework vendors on alert this holiday weekend.

Elkhorn Shores Lead Groundkeeper Bret Hesse said the campsite spent the day preparing for an influx of holiday campers — prepping storm shelters and inspecting trees for potential hazards.

"At the beginning of the season, we look at all of the trees in the area and make sure we cut down any limbs that are dead or dying, or look like they might fall due to high winds," Hesse said.

Hesse said campers need to stay weather-aware before and during their trips.

"If you wanna go camping, you gotta keep an eye on the forecast and make sure you're going at a time when the weather is nice, because, you know, Mother Nature is going to do what she is going to do," Hesse said.

That includes those heading out on the water.

Elkhorn Shores also operates tubing excursions. Hesse said rising water levels could also affect tubing operations at the site.

"If it gets anywhere near flood stage we will send out an alert to all our guests. We will make sure our tubers are and we will cancel that trip if need be," Hesse said.

The severe weather threat is also on the radar for Elkhorn firework tents.

Quin Sexton, manager of the Elkhorn Wild Willy's tent at 204th and Pacific, said staff have a plan to protect inventory and customers if conditions deteriorate.

"They (the curtains) do shut, and obviously there is a mesh fence that goes around the entire perimeter of the tent," Sexton said. "Those get shut around all the exits when we close. That could maybe help make sure that the fireworks within the tent are a little bit safer."

Hesse said althought it is fun, the risk of severe weather is part of camping.

"If you are camping, it is inherently sometimes risky if there is severe weather," Hesse said.