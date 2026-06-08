Elkhorn's 120-year-old city hall gets new life with historic restoration

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Elkhorn's original city hall built in 1904 is getting restored. Once home to a library and jail, the developer is now planning for a speakeasy-style bar.



Tyler Curnes bought the building in 2020 with plans to begin restoration immediately, but another project in Olde Towne Elkhorn delayed the work.

Like other historical properties he has worked on in Olde Towne Elkhorn, Curnes wanted to restore this one the right way, maintaining its original craftsmanship while giving it new purpose.

Curnes worked to get the building placed on the National Register of Historic Places and secured local landmark status. Those designations protect the building and open the door to additional funding for costly materials.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Built for just over $1,000 in 1904, Elkhorn's historic city hall has served as a meeting space, library and even a jail. Now, more than 120 years later, the brick building is being brought back to life.

Tyler Curnes bought the building in 2020 with plans to begin restoration immediately, but another project delayed the work.

"And so that was Coneflower. So I kind of had to step back from one, 'cause I only could fund one project at a time," Curnes said.

Like other historical properties he has worked on in Olde Towne Elkhorn, Curnes wanted to restore this one the right way, maintaining its original craftsmanship while giving it new purpose.

"When we got this place, you could actually actively just pull bricks out because it was so dry rotted out," Curnes said.

The building still contains original features, including a jail cell and a bank vault, which Curnes has ideas for.

"Bank vault would be amazing for, like, the high end liquor cabinet," Curnes said.

Curnes worked to get the building placed on the National Register of Historic Places and secured local landmark status. Those designations protect the building and open the door to additional funding for costly materials.

"The costs, obviously, get higher and higher because of the fact that we have to use specific quality materials. We have to match that historical accuracy," Curnes said.

Neighbor Patsy Schmidt said the effort makes a difference in the community.

"It's a long time coming. We've got a lot of neat stuff here in Elkhorn, and we kind of want to preserve it, and Tyler's doing a good job of that," Schmidt said.

For Curnes, the slower pace of historically accurate work is worth it.

"We have an amazing amount of respect for our history here. There's a lot of people that love this area," Curnes said.

Curnes is still searching for the right tenant but envisions a speakeasy-style bar once the building is complete. Both interior and exterior renovations are expected to be finished before the end of 2026. The building is located near 205th and Corby Street in Elkhorn.

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