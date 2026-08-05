Fremont City Council votes 8-0 to advance plans for new VA clinic on the city's growing east side of town

FREMONT, NE. — A new VA clinic could soon come to Fremont after the city council voted 8-0 to approve a new subdivision, moving the project forward.

The clinic would be built on a field off Elkhorn Drive and Diers Parkway. The city's interim planning director says all existing infrastructure needed to support the clinic is already in place.

Ward One City Council Member Jeff Peterson, who represents the east side of Fremont where the clinic would be built, says the project is a benefit to both veterans and the local economy.

"It's in a great spot on the east side of Fremont — (there are) a lot of things going on out here, so I am hoping it's a real plus," Peterson said. "It should be good for us, good for them, and I think it's a win for everybody."

Peterson noted the financial upside for the city, as the facility will be privately owned and leased to the VA.

"I know it's going to be privately owned, and they will lease it to the Veterans Administration," Peterson said. "That is a win for Fremont because they will be paying property taxes for us."

Mayor Dev Sookram said the project will begin once all requirements are met and outlined the facility's scope.

"I believe this is about a twenty-thousand square foot facility, so it should be able to help veterans within Fremont and outside of Fremont as well," Sookram said.

Ward One City Council Member Paul Von Behren said the clinic will address a gap in care for veterans in rural areas who currently have to travel to larger cities for services.

"This is an opportunity to expand their care, (and) to make it more accessible, especially to some of the outlying areas around Fremont that find it even more difficult to get to the major epicenters of Omaha and Lincoln," Von Behren said.

No construction timeline or cost estimate was given to KMTV by city officials.