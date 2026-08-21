Local, state agencies team up for electric vehicle safety event, offering free helmets in Bennington

BENNINGTON, NE. — The Bennington Fire and Police departments, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are partnering with BikeWalk Nebraska, AAA, and the Omaha City Prosecutor's Office for a public electric vehicle safety event Monday.

The event will cover safety guidance and current laws on driving e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-motos.

The event follows several accidents in and around Bennington and across the Omaha metro involving e-scooters, e-bikes, e-motos and other electric vehicles.

The Bennington Police Department will also hand out free helmets at the event.

The event kicks off Monday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. and is free to attend.

Reporter's Note: This story was corrected on Friday, Aug. 21 at 6:35 p.m. to correctly report that the Bennington Police Department would be passing out helmets, not the Bennington Public Library.