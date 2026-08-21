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Local, state agencies team up for electric vehicle safety event, offering free helmets in Bennington

The Bennington Fire and Police departments, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and other organizations are offering safety and legal education on e-vehicle use in Bennington.
Local, state agencies team up for electric vehicle safety event, offering free helmets in Bennington
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BENNINGTON, NE. — The Bennington Fire and Police departments, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are partnering with BikeWalk Nebraska, AAA, and the Omaha City Prosecutor's Office for a public electric vehicle safety event Monday.

The event will cover safety guidance and current laws on driving e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-motos.

The event follows several accidents in and around Bennington and across the Omaha metro involving e-scooters, e-bikes, e-motos and other electric vehicles.

The Bennington Police Department will also hand out free helmets at the event.

The event kicks off Monday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. and is free to attend.

Reporter's Note: This story was corrected on Friday, Aug. 21 at 6:35 p.m. to correctly report that the Bennington Police Department would be passing out helmets, not the Bennington Public Library.

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