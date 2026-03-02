Omaha drivers could see higher gas prices as Iran conflict disrupts global oil market

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Gas prices in Nebraska are climbing, and drivers in Omaha could feel more pain at the pump in the coming days as a combination of global conflict and seasonal trends push costs higher.

The ongoing conflict in Iran is shaking up the global oil market. While the U.S. does not get oil directly from Iran, a hit to production and a brief pause in the Strait of Hormuz, a sea route that carries about 20% of the world's crude oil, is part of what is pushing prices higher worldwide.

That impact is trickling down to local gas stations.

The average price in Nebraska on March 2 is $2.72 a gallon, up about 17 cents from the last week in February.

Brian Ortner, a public affairs specialist with AAA Nebraska, said the price increase is not driven by the conflict alone.

"It looks like for the first time since December, the national average will be above $3 per gallon, probably in the coming days but again, I think we contribute that to timing with demand, you know, production changes, switching to summer blends and all that," Ortner said.

This time of year typically brings higher gas prices regardless of global events, as fuel suppliers switch to summer blend gasoline, which is more expensive to produce.

Ortner's advice for drivers is to continue filling up on their normal schedule and to use the AAA app or website to compare prices at stations around town.

AAA says it is too soon to predict how high prices could go, but with global tensions and seasonal trends both at play, drivers should be prepared for some fluctuation.