Omaha's first-ever Ironman event brings road closures this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's first-ever Ironman event is coming this weekend, bringing 2,200 athletes competing in a 70.3-mile race, and a series of road closures that could affect your weekend plans.

The race begins at Lake Cunningham, where Entrance 1 will be closed on both race days:

Saturday, June 6 from 5:00 AM – 6:00 PM (boaters and marina slip holders will still have access)

Sunday, June 7 until approximately 1:00 PM

The race kicks off with a 1.2-mile swim, followed by a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1 mile run.

To keep athletes and residents safe, 14 roads will be closed on race day. Closures run from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Sunday and include major thoroughfares such as:

Highway 36, from 138th Street to 312th Street

State Street, from 138th Street to 60th Street

McKinley Street, 30th Street, Craig Street, Pershing, Florence Boulevard, Commercial Avenue, 16th Street, Cuming Street, and Gallup Drive

Those roads wind through North Omaha before the bike portion ends at Miller's Landing downtown.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Omaha Police Department will have multiple officers and deputies stationed along the route to help facilitate safe crossing for residents needing to get through.

With Bennington Daze also taking place this weekend, drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and account for the closures when mapping their routes.

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