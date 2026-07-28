'Our state is broke': Lynne Walz taps former Republican Ben Steffen as running mate, takes aim at deficit

ELKHORN, NE. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lynne Walz has chosen Ben Steffen as her running mate, a former Republican who is putting Nebraska's increasing budget deficit front and center.

Walz made the announcement at a farm in Elkhorn surrounded by supporters.

"Our state, our state is broke. It is hard to admit it, but we're broke," Steffen said.

Walz framed the announcement as a pivotal moment for the state.

"Our state is at a crossroads," Walz said. "I know we have a winning team. I'm not optimistic — I know we do."

Steffen, a farmer and former Republican, pointed to the state's financial trajectory as a central issue in the race.

"In four years, we went from a 1.2 billion dollar surplus to a 1 billion dollar deficit, and it is getting worse every month," Steffen said.

According to state projections, Nebraska is projected to have a nearly $1 billion deficit by next year.

When asked how they would address the deficit, Walz outlined their approach.

"Ben and I would make sure that we are talking with the experts ... and asking (them) the questions, 'Where can we make cuts that will be most effective and most efficient, and will hurt the least amount of people?'" Walz said.

The two also said they plan to address concerns about property taxes.

"We are facing high costs across the board — high input costs. As frustrating as it is, it is amazing we haven't seen more emphasis on property tax relief," Steffen said.

Steffen previously served on his local school board, a background that mirrors Walz, who worked as a teacher.

Both said they will work with teachers and students to continue funding public schools and higher education.