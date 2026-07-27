Outdoor laborers in Elkhorn, firefighters in Bennington battle against extreme heat scorching the Omaha metro

ELKHORN, NE. — An extreme heat warning is prompting outdoor workers in Elkhorn's Stone Ridge neighborhood and firefighters with Bennington Fire and Rescue to take extra precautions to stay safe on the job.

Tyler Lassiter details cars for a living — work that keeps him outside for hours at a time near Stone Ridge Park off 163rd Street and Butler Avenue.

"Out here in the heat — I mean, it happens," Lassiter said.

Lassiter said the extreme heat warning has him taking extra care of himself and the vehicles he works on, particularly when it comes to hot interiors.

"Leather interiors are going to be your worst enemy," Lassiter said. "(You want to) make sure you (aren't) reaching over something that is hot. (It is) around 433 degrees, including outside with 112."

Lassiter's biggest concern is heat stroke, and he has a warning for others working outside.

"Take care of your body — of your craft — while you are out here in this heat, because it could be you in the ground. You never know," Lassiter said.

Down the street at 160th and Butler, landscaper Chris Gonzalez and his crew were remodeling a neighbor's sidewalk.

Gonzalez said the heat affects more than just comfort — it changes how physical labor feels on the body.

"You are forcing your blood to just keep rushing and rushing and rushing. That mostly heats you up," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said proper technique becomes even more critical in extreme heat.

"Learning the form of picking up heavy stuff, because, if not, you are overexerting yourself. Even just with a cool breeze, you feel relief when you pick up something heavy," Gonzalez said.

Up the road on 156th Street, Bennington Fire Chief Dan Mallory said his department is taking steps to protect firefighters working in the dangerous conditions.

"What we normally have to do is call in additional resources early," Mallory said.

Mallory said the heat limits how long firefighters can safely work at a time.

"A firefighter is pretty much good for 20 minutes of work under that condition," Mallory said.

Mallory also recommends one of the simplest ways to cool down: wrap a cold, wet towel around your wrist or wrists.

According to Mallory, the towel helps cool blood flowing through the hands and throughout the rest of the body.